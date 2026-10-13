Stock Market News: Shares of EPC contracting company surge 15 pc after winning LOA from NHAI

In international markets, spot gold fell USD 17.36, or 0.41 per cent, to USD 4,176.88 per ounce, while silver traded marginally lower at USD 60.66 an ounce.

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New Delhi: Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd, a small cap company with a market cap of Rs 513.70 crore, surged over 15 per cent on Tuesday. The move follows the company’s award to collect tolls from motorists at the Gaddurur (Nangli) Toll Plaza, located at Km 217.450 on the Mulabagilu to Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border section of National Highway-75 (old NH-4) in Karnataka.

The stock opened in green at Rs 17 against the previous close of Rs 16.80 on the BSE. Amid a surge in trading volume of more than 6.46 times, the counter gained to touch an intraday high of Rs 19.43, a gain of 15.65 percent.

According to the investment thesis, this stock has long-term upside potential. According to the report, the company’s share price is approximately ₹15.8 on October 12, 2026, while the bull case target is ₹200 by October 2028. This means the stock could reach about 12.7 times its current price.

The company also controls the Square Port Shipyard in Dabhol. This deep-water shipyard spans about 184 acres, which the company acquired for Rs 184.5 crore. The company is now seeking government assistance to spend ₹1,469 crore on expanding the shipyard.

The company is also preparing to expand its presence in the defence sector. The shipyard’s first phase plans to repair defence vessels up to 2,000 tons, while the second phase will develop the capability to build new defence vessels. Furthermore, the company has signed a Damen partnership agreement, which could provide access to larger ship designs. However, according to reports, the company has not yet received any orders from the defence sector.

Earlier, the infra-to-energy player secured a new work order from NHAI worth over Rs 27 crore. The projects were secured through e-tender process, the company informed the exchanges. The work included collection of user fee at Chowlaggere fee plaza on Hassan to Maranahally section of national highway 48 in Karnataka, it said on Saturday.

Gold drops Rs 1,400 to Rs 1.53 lakh/10g as strong rupee dampens sentiment

Gold prices fell Rs 1,400 to Rs 1.53 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday as a stronger rupee and weakness in global markets pressured domestic bullion rates.

The 99.9 per cent pure metal had closed at Rs 1,54,400 per 10 grams on Friday.

Silver prices also declined Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,26,500 per kilogram, inclusive of all taxes, from the previous close of Rs 2,28,500 per kg, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

“Gold prices eased in the domestic market on Monday due to weak global cues, while a stronger Indian rupee added further pressure on the precious metals prices,” said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.