Home

Business

Stock Market News: Share India Securities gains after company announces quarterly results, check details here

Stock Market News: Share India Securities gains after company announces quarterly results, check details here

The company has fixed February 2, 2026, as the record date for the dividend. The company stated that the dividend payment will be made on or before February 26.

बंपर कमाई कराने वाले 3 पेनी स्टॉक्स

Share India Securities Ltd., a provider of algo trading solutions, is trading up nearly 3% today. The company has a market cap of ₹3,151.09 crore and as of 10:55 am, the stock was trading up 2.84%, or ₹4, at ₹144.90 on the BSE.

The company made three significant announcements in its latest exchange filing on Tuesday night. First, it reported its financial results for Q3 FY26, then announced a dividend for shareholders, and then announced the appointment of Arun Kumar Jain as an additional director.

Share India Securities Limited’s total revenue for the quarter was ₹372 crore, an increase of 8.7 per cent year-on-year. EBITDA increased 18.9 per cent to ₹156.10 crore, resulting in a strong EBITDA margin of 42 per cent. Net profit was ₹88.8 crore, an increase of 8 per cent compared to the same quarter last year.

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.40 per equity share of face value Rs 2. This is the third interim dividend of FY26.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The company has fixed February 2, 2026, as the record date for the dividend. The company stated that the dividend payment will be made on or before February 26.

In its filing, the company also said that the board members have approved the appointment of Arun Kumar Jain as an additional director. He has been appointed as a non-executive independent director.

The appointment will be subject to approval from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), BSE, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), Metropolitan Stock Exchange (MSEI) and National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). The company also stated that Arun Kumar Jain is not barred from holding directorships by SEBI or any other statutory or regulatory authority.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Wednesday, extending their previous day’s rally, on optimism over India-EU FTA.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 646.49 points to 82,503.97 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 196.7 points to 25,372.10.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.