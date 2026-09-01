Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company soar 41.5 percent in market debut trade | Check details here

The Maharashtra-based company had revised its IPO size by trimming the fresh issue to Rs 60 crore from Rs 70 crore earlier. It increased the Offer For Sale (OFS) component to nearly 1.43 crore shares from 1.19 crore shares earlier, as per the red herring prospectus (RHP).

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Stock market news

New Delhi: Shares of hydraulic fitting manufacturer Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd listed with a huge premium of 41.5 per cent against the issue price of Rs 53 on Tuesday. The stock made its market debut at Rs 72, up 35.84 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. At the NSE, the stock listed with a huge premium of 41.50 per cent at Rs 75.

The company’s market valuation stood at Rs 716.99 crore.

The initial public offering of Hy-Tech Engineers Ltd was subscribed a whopping 244.41 times on the final day of the share sale on Thursday, helped by an impressive response from investors. The Rs 135.73-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 50-53 per equity share. The Maharashtra-based company had revised its IPO size by trimming the fresh issue to Rs 60 crore from Rs 70 crore earlier. It increased the Offer For Sale (OFS) component to nearly 1.43 crore shares from 1.19 crore shares earlier, as per the red herring prospectus (RHP).

It has proposed to utilise Rs 29.96 crore from the net proceeds towards procurement of machinery and equipment for expansion at Kavathe Unit, Shirwal Unit and Pithampur Unit-I, and Rs 16 crore will be used for repayment of loans. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

Hy-Tech Engineers operates on a business-to-business model across both domestic and international markets, catering to original equipment manufacturers and other industrial customers.

Markets drift lower in early trade amid higher oil prices

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Tuesday as elevated crude oil prices and fresh US-Iran tensions weighed on investors’ sentiment. Growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve could keep monetary policy tighter for longer are also weighing on risk appetite across emerging markets, an expert said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 121.48 points to 76,835.79 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 52.6 points to 24,027.80. Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv, InterGlobe Aviation, Titan, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank were among the major laggards.

ITC, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel and Infosys were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.76 per cent higher at USD 91.22 per barrel.

“Indian equity markets are expected to remain cautious as renewed US-Iran tensions and the resulting rebound in crude oil prices continue to cloud investor sentiment. Adding to the cautious backdrop, growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve could keep monetary policy tighter for longer are weighing on risk appetite across emerging markets,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.