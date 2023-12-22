Home

Stock Market News: Shares of BLB Limited Jump Over 8 Percent – All You Need to Know

Last seen, the stock was trading in green at Rs 23.25 on the BSE. The current market price (CMP) of the stock is trading above its 5, 10 and 20-day moving averages as of December 22, 2023.

Stock Market News: Shares of BLB Limited witnessed a jump of over 8 per cent on Friday. The counter opened at Rs 23.27 but went on to hit an intraday high of Rs 25. The 52-week high of BLB Limited stock is Rs 38, while its 52-week low is Rs 18.10.

In the last three years, the company has given a multibagger return of around 310.78 per cent.

The company is listed in both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net income of Rs 25.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2023. This was less than the net income when compared to Rs 41.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022.

Its net expenses reached Rs 23.27 crore which was Rs 38.26 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company said its EBIT was Rs 2.03 crore in Q2FY24 compared to Rs 2.89 crore in Q2FY23. Its net profit stood at Rs 1.23 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal year which was Rs 2.02 crore in the same quarter of FY23.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

