Home

Business

Stock Market News: Shares of Gensol Engineering Hit Upper Circuit | Check Details Here

Stock Market News: Shares of Gensol Engineering Hit Upper Circuit | Check Details Here

Earlier, Gensol Engineering emerged as the lowest bidder for NHPC's Kargil Green Hydrogen Mobility Station EPC Project in Ladakh.

190 Percent Return in 1 Year: Paramount Communications Shares in Focus As FIIs Raise Stake

Stock Market News: Shares of Gensol Engineering soared 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit limit on Wednesday i.e. December 13. The counter opened at Rs 780 apiece as against the previous close of Rs 773.05 and went on to hit the upper circuit limit of 5 per cent at Rs 811.70. The jump in share prices came after Gensol Electric Vehicles Private, a subsidiary of Gensol Engineering, shared a glimpse of its maiden electric car today.

Trending Now

“Proud to share the first look of Made in India and ready for universal adoption – an intelligent, electric urban car by Gensol Group. Stay tuned for March 2024,” Anmol Singh Jaggi, chairman and managing director, Gensol, said on X while sharing the teaser of the electric car.

You may like to read

Earlier, Gensol Engineering emerged as the lowest bidder for NHPC’s Kargil Green Hydrogen Mobility Station EPC Project in Ladakh.

Gensol will develop a 500-kW grid-connected, ground-mounted solar power project that will provide energy to the hydrogen refuelling station.

The scope of work includes the entire balance of plant EPC encompassing the green hydrogen system installation, storage, and dispensing facilities, in addition to the requisite civil and electrical infrastructure for the integrated solar and hydrogen operation in Ladakh, it said.

The project is to be commissioned by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd. (NHPC). The project is slated for completion within 12 months from the issuance of the work order.

Gensol Engineering Limited is a part of the Gensol group of companies, which offer engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the development of solar power plants.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.