Stock Market News: Shares of Man Infraconstruction Ltd Touch All-time High | Check Key Details Here

Man Infraconstruction (MICL) Group said the project, having a carpet area of about 4 lakh square feet for sale, will introduce an innovative community living concept.

Stock Market News: Shares of Man Infraconstruction Ltd – an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, surged more than 6 percent on Tuesday. The surge in share prices came as the company secured a commencement certificate (CC) for its residential project. The company, in an exchange filing, said that it has secured the certificate for its uber-luxurious residential project in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai.

Following the announcement, shares of Man Infraconstruction gained over 6% to trade at Rs 212.65, hitting its new 52-week high, with a total market capitalization of close Rs 7,800 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 200.05 in the previous trading session on Monday.

“We are happy to announce the receipt of commencement certificate from concerned authorities for our over 12,000 square meter gated community, uber-luxurious residential project of ten societies located at Ratilal B Mehta Road (60 Feet Road), Ghatkopar (East), Mumbai,” said Manan P Shah, Managing Director of the company.

“MICL Group is excited and gearing up to launch the project likely in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24. The company is expected to generate revenue of Rs 1,200 crore in next four years from this project,” he added in the statement.

