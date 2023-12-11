Home

Stock Market News: Shares of Mufin Green Hits Upper Circuit for Second Consecutive Session

In the last three years, Mufin Green Finance shares have made its investors wealthier by 3,563 per cent.

Upper circuit stock: Stocks of Mufin Green Finance Ltd were locked in 5 per cent upper circuit for the second consecutive session on December 11. Shares of Mufin Green opened at Rs 120.90 to hit the upper circuit as soon as the trading began on Monday. On Friday, the counter had closed at Rs 115.15.

The jump in share price comes after the company said in a regulatory filing that it would raise Rs 17.50 crore fund via the issuance of Secured Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis.

“With reference to our letter dated December 02, 2023 and in terms of Regulations 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Company, in its meeting held today i.e. Friday, December 8, 2023, has inter alia, considered and approved the terms and conditions for issuance of 1,750 (one thousand seven hundred fifty) unlisted, secured, senior, redeemable, taxable, transferable, non-convertible debentures denominated in Indian Rupees (“INR”), having a face value of INR 100,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh) each and an aggregate face value of INR 17,50,00,000 (Indian Rupees Seventeen Crore and Fifty Lakh) (“Debentures”) on a private placement basis,” the company said.

The stock has delivered a 1,178 per cent return to its investors in the last two years. In the last three years, Mufin Green Finance shares have made its investors wealthier by 3,563 per cent. However, in YTD time, this share has delivered around 211 per cent return to its shareholders.

