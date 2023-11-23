Home

Stock Market News: Shares of Rushil Decor Zoom Over 11 Percent After Receiving Green Building Certification

Shares of Rushil Decor, a company that works in modern interior infrastructure and eco-friendly, composite wood panels, jumped over 11 percent intraday.

Stock Market News: Shares of Rushil Decor, a company that works in modern interior infrastructure and eco-friendly, composite wood panels, jumped over 11 percent intraday. The share opened at Rs 360.45 apiece and clocked an intraday gain of 11.24 percent at Rs 396. The surge in the stock price came as the company announced that its new MDF board plant located at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh has been certified as a Green Building by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

“We are proud to have achieved IGBC Green Building certification for our new MDF board plant in Andhra Pradesh,” said Rushil Thakkar, Director of Rushil Décor.

The company’s Visakhapatnam plant has taken several eco-friendly measures including rainwater harvesting system, wastewater treatment, energy conservation, using recycled and environment-friendly materials, reducing carbon footprints among others to achieve this green certification.

Spread across 26 acres, this plant is equipped with building and energy management systems for enhancing energy performance. The factory uses fully CFC-free refrigerants in its building ventilation & air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment and unitary air-conditioners. It also has a rainwater harvesting system capturing up to 50% of rainwater. The site’s heat-resistant roofs help reduce the heat island effect.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has extended an incentive of reimbursement of 50 per cent cost incurred towards capital expenditure with components for green measures as defined in the industrial development policy 2015-20. Rushil Décor will leverage this incentive to its fullest potential, channelling the financial benefits directly towards enhancing operational excellence, expanding market presence and delivering sustained value to its shareholders and investors.

The IGBC Green Factory Buildings programme is the first rating system for the industrial sector in India that evaluates manufacturing facilities based on multiple criteria, including energy efficiency, water conservation, material conservation and indoor environmental quality & occupational health.

