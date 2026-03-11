Home

Stock market news: Shares of this AI-based digital transformation company defies market trends, trades in green amid BSE crash | Details

Stock market news: The stocks of the company are trading higher by over 1% today amid a decline in the stock market.

Stock market news: In a big development, shares of AI-based digital transformation and technology consulting company Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd are trading higher by over 1% today amid a decline in the stock market. Last seen, the stock was trading down 1.28%, or 0.22 rupees, at 17.46 rupees on the BSE. The stock is trading in green even as the BSE crashed over 1000 points or 1.29 per cent to 77,197.53.

This surge is due to significant information provided by the company. In its latest exchange filing today, the company announced that Kelton Tech, in collaboration with FutureAge AI Labs, has created a new AI-first B2B travel platform called Journey. This platform is specifically designed for travel businesses to make their operations easier, faster, and smarter. AI is used at every stage, from supplier onboarding to pricing, booking management, servicing, and customer follow-up.

India’s rapidly digitizing travel sector

In the filing, the company stated that India’s travel sector is rapidly digitizing, but B2B travel platforms still lag behind in many areas. Travel agents and distribution partners face challenges such as disparate supplier systems, lengthy servicing processes, low personalization, and rising operational costs. Zourney addresses these challenges by offering a platform that integrates all processes and, with AI, enables better pricing, real-time personalization, and faster decision-making. This gives travel partners access to more inventory and the opportunity to run their businesses smarter.

Major transformation in travel industry

Niranjan Chintham, Executive Chairman of Kellton, said that the travel industry is currently undergoing a major transformation. The sector’s growth in the future will be determined not just by scale, but by the use of smart technology and intelligence. He explained that the company has worked with major online travel platforms, airlines, and airport operators around the world, which has given them a close understanding of the industry’s complex processes.

The Executive Chairman of Kellto has added that Journey is being designed to simplify this complexity, reducing friction, increasing partner productivity, and enabling better and faster decision-making. According to him, it’s not just a technology platform, but a smart and robust foundation for the modern travel business.

