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Stock market news: Shares of this company gain after receiving major government healthcare project; details here

Stock market news: Shares of this company gain after receiving major government healthcare project; details here

In the recent update, the company will deploy the AI-based access system, conduct field survey.

Stock Market update

Stock market news: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, a tech company working on Artificial Intelligence (AI) based enterprise solutions, has given important information in its latest exchange filing today, after which the company’s shares are trading higher by more than 4%.

The stock was trading 4.04% higher, or Rs 0.74, at Rs 19.05 on the BSE at the time of writing the report. The company said in a filing today that it has received an order from Central Electronics Limited (CEL), a Government of India company.

Under this order, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) will implement its ‘Access Genie AI’ platform at the Telangana Aarogyasri healthcare system. The company will deploy the AI-based access system, conduct field surveys, and conduct end-customer surveys for the project. However, the company has not yet disclosed the amount of the order.

The company stated that this project is considered a significant stepping stone for BCSSL in the government healthcare sector, potentially leading to similar opportunities in other states. The platform includes features such as face recognition, fingerprint and iris scans, suspicious activity detection, alert systems for patient safety, and real-time data monitoring.

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The company says this technology will improve safety in hospitals, make operations smarter and faster, and reduce costs. Furthermore, data analysis and monitoring through AI will help make healthcare systems more efficient.

Tejesh Kodali, the company’s group chairman, said that this project could serve as an important reference for the company, potentially leading to similar opportunities in other government healthcare programs in India. He explained that by implementing Access Genie AI in the Telangana Aarogyasri system, the company aims to demonstrate improvements in hospital monitoring, patient safety, and operational efficiency. The goal is to create a model that can be easily implemented in other states across the country.

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