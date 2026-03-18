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Stock market news: Shares of this company gains 5% amid rally in stock market, check full details

Stock market news: Shares of this company gains 5% amid rally in stock market, check full details

The company operates in sectors such as transportation, logistics, mining, construction, and energy, among other sectors.

Stock market- File image- For Representational purpose

Stock market news: In a big business development, Shares of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd, a small cap company in the logistics sector with a market cap of Rs 3,799.31 crore, are seeing a good rise of 5 percent today. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 24.81, up 4.73% or Rs 1.12 on the BSE, and on the NSE, it was trading at Rs 24.75, up 4.61% or Rs 1.09. The stock opened for trading at Rs 23.27 on the BSE today and has touched an intraday high of Rs 24.82 so far. The stock of this logistics sector company has gained 24.49 per cent in YTD i.e. in the year 2026 till now i.e. in three months. Here are all the details you need to know about the shares of Sindhu Trade Links Ltd.

How are the shares of the company performing?

According to BSE Analytics, this stock has delivered a whopping 1104 percent return to investors over the past five years. Meanwhile, the stock has fallen 2 percent in the past week and 2 percent in the past month. On an annual basis, the stock has gained 55 percent in the past year.

According to its quarterly results (Q3FY26), the company reported net sales of ₹119 crore and a net profit of ₹14 crore. For 9MFY26 (April-December), the company’s total net sales were ₹408 crore and a net profit of ₹44 crore.

For the full fiscal year FY25, the company reported net sales of ₹1,731.10 crore, up 3% year-on-year. Net profit for the same period was ₹121.59 crore, a 72% increase over the previous year.

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Additionally, the company has significantly reduced its debt, with debt falling 63.4% to ₹372 crore in FY25 compared to FY24.

What are the sectors that the company operates in?

Sindhu Trade Links Limited operates in sectors such as transportation, logistics, mining, construction, and energy. The company also provides coal mining and trading services domestically and internationally.

Its primary focus is on infrastructure and heavy industry projects. In recent years, the company has diversified its business and increased its participation in overseas projects. In addition, the company works on several long-term contracts with the public and private sectors.

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