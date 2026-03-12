Home

Stock market news: Shares of this company gains 6% even as markets decline amid weak global cues; details

The company announced an interim dividend of 1%, equivalent to Rs 0.01 per equity share with a face value of Rs 1, as stated in its filing.

Stock market news: Shares of smallcap company Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) opened the session in the green even as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Thursday. The sharp jump in crude oil prices due to the widening crisis in West Asia weighed heavily on investors’ sentiment. Weak global market trends and relentless foreign fund outflows also dampened market sentiment. Here are all the details you need to know about the shares of smallcap company Bhatia Communications & Retail.

How is the company doing in stock market?

The stock opened at Rs 22.48 against the previous close of Rs 22.12 on the BSE. It gained further to touch a high of Rs 23.45, representing a rise of Rs 1.33 or 6.01 per cent from the previous close. However, the stock later declined amid profit booking and touched an intraday low of Rs 21.82. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 22, down 0.54 per cent.

Meanwhile, the company said in its latest exchange filing that Hema Sanjeev Bhatia and Garima Nikhil Bhatia, who belong to the promoter group, have acquired 25 lakh equity shares each of the company through the conversion of warrants.

What happened during company’s total equity capital?

These shares were issued under a preferential allotment. Prior to the acquisition, the two held 1,222,660 shares in the company. Following the warrant conversion, the company’s total equity capital increased from 13,01,52,000 shares to 14,06,52,000 shares.

In its filing, the company said that its board members have declared an interim dividend of 1 per cent, which is Rs 0.01 per equity share of face value of Rs 1. The record date for the dividend has been fixed as February 20, 2026.

Update on company’s operating income

The company’s operating income for the December quarter (Q3FY26) stood at Rs 174.54 crore, significantly higher than Rs 126.80 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. In the September quarter, the company’s revenue was Rs 134.33 crore.

Operating EBITDA was Rs 73.6 million, compared to Rs 53.4 million in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin also increased slightly to 4.3 per cent from 4.2 per cent earlier.

