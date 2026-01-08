Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after it announces investment in Dubai-based subsidiary: Check details here

Home

The equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday amid persistent foreign fund outflows and concerns about potential US tariff hikes.

Shares of BPO sector company, One Point One Solutions Limited, are in focus as the company has shared important information with its shareholders after the market closed on Wednesday. In its filing, the company stated that certain necessary changes were made to the postal ballot notice issued on December 11, 2025. On January 7, 2026, the company sent a corrigendum (amendment notice) via email to all shareholders who were previously served with the postal ballot notice. This amendment relates only to the Explanatory Statement of Agenda Item No. 1.

The amendment states that ₹20.16 crore of the preferential issue proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and ₹63.84 crore for investment in the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Dubai. This amount will be used until June 11, 2028. Until the entire amount is utilised, it will be held in a bank account, fixed deposit, or secured debt mutual fund.

Additionally, clarifications have been provided to the proposed allottee (investor) information, including details of investments and shareholdings in Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC. Other than these changes, all other terms and conditions of the postal ballot notice remain unchanged. This corrigendum forms an integral part of the postal ballot notice and should be read in conjunction with it.

The NSE-listed stock was trading 2.05 per cent or Rs 1.16 lower at Rs 55.53 at 10:34 am.

It is a company that provides full-stack solutions in areas such as BPO, KPO, IT services, technology, transformation, and analytics. The company offers a wide range of services, from business support to technology and data analysis.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday amid persistent foreign fund outflows and concerns about potential US tariff hikes.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 255.86 points to 84,705.28 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went down by 65.9 points to 26,074.85.

