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Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after its net profit up 21 percent in the January-March quarter, check details here

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after its net profit up 21 percent in the January-March quarter, check details here

Net profit increased 22.85% year-over-year to ₹35.64 crore, compared to ₹29.01 crore in the previous fiscal year. Total sales increased 5.41% to ₹1,602.11 crore, compared to ₹1,519.83 crore in the previous year.

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New Delhi: Amid Thursday’s rally in the stock market, the stock of Vishal Fabrics Ltd, a garment and apparel company, is on investors’ radar. The company released its Q4FY26 results in its latest exchange filing after market hours on Wednesday, following which the company’s stock was trading down 0.61%, or 0.13 rupees, at ₹21.10 on the BSE as of 12:08 p.m.

Releasing its March quarter results, the company reported a 21.50% increase in net profit to ₹89.3 million (89.3 million rupees) in Q4, compared to ₹73.5 million (73.5 million rupees) in the same quarter last year. However, sales declined 11.06% to ₹348.15 million (348.15 million rupees) from ₹391.46 million (391.46 million rupees) a year earlier.

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The company’s performance for the entire fiscal year 2025-26 was strong. Net profit increased 22.85% year-over-year to ₹35.64 crore, compared to ₹29.01 crore in the previous fiscal year. Total sales increased 5.41% to ₹1,602.11 crore, compared to ₹1,519.83 crore in the previous year.

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Vishal Fabrics is primarily engaged in the production of denim fabric and other textiles. The company is part of the Kolkata-based Chiripal Group, an established name in the Indian textile industry.

The company provides end-to-end textile solutions, from spinning to processing and finishing. The company has a state-of-the-art manufacturing infrastructure and a presence in both the domestic and international markets.

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The company has a strong hold in the denim segment and manufactures denim fabric in various GSM and designs, which is used in jeans, jackets and other fashion garments.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices traded higher in early trade on Thursday, helped by easing oil prices and a sharp rally in global markets amid hopes that the West Asia conflict would end soon. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 327.74 points to 75,646.13 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 111.75 points to 23,772.05.

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