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Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after receiving significant approval from NSE and BSE, check details here

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus after receiving significant approval from NSE and BSE, check details here

The company's stock was trading 2.66% or Rs 5.49 lower at Rs 200.80 on the NSE at 1:20 pm and on the BSE, the stock was trading 2.43% or Rs 5.00 lower at Rs 200.95.

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Aerospace and defence sector company Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, had given important information in an exchange filing after the market closed last Wednesday. The company had stated in its filing that 11,696 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each, issued to non-promoters under the preferential issue, received trading approval from the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE) on March 18, 2026. These shares have become available for trading after being listed on the exchanges today, i.e., March 19, 2026. These shares will be subject to a lock-in period until September 19, 2026.

The company’s stock was trading 2.66% or Rs 5.49 lower at Rs 200.80 on the NSE at 1:20 pm and on the BSE, the stock was trading 2.43% or Rs 5.00 lower at Rs 200.95.

The company recently announced in a filing that it has received significant orders from government institutions, defence public sector companies, and private companies in the defence sector as part of its regular business. The total value of these orders is approximately ₹73.32 crore, the company said in the exchange filing.

These orders include around Rs 15.003 crore from DRDO, Rs 43.49 crore from Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU), Rs 13.95 crore from private companies and Rs 0.87 crore from other government departments.

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The company has received these orders for projects related to homing systems for heavy-weight torpedoes, fire control systems and launchers for strategic missile programmes, avionics LRU for missiles and other platforms, and cyber security systems for the intelligence department.

Earlier, the company said that it will invest Rs 300 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana.

The company has also acquired a land parcel of 22,988 square metres at TSIIC, Hardware Park Phase II in Hyderabad, it said in an exchange filing.

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