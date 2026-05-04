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Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus amid strong momentum in market, check share price and other details

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus amid strong momentum in market, check share price and other details

For the full fiscal year 2026, the company's net profit increased by 55.64% to ₹233 million (approximately $1.3 billion), compared to Rs 149.7 million (approximately $1.4 billion) in the previous year.

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New Delhi: The stock market is seeing strong gains amid Monday’s election results in four states and one union territory. Meanwhile, shares of pharmaceutical company Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd. are on investors’ radar.

At the time of writing the report, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 31, up 2.45% or Rs 0.74 on the BSE. The company recently released its March quarter (Q4FY26) results. Profit for the March quarter rose 44.80% to Rs 10.73 crore, compared to Rs 7.41 crore in the same quarter last year. Sales also increased 36.72% to Rs 220.92 crore, compared to Rs 161.59 crore previously.

For the full fiscal year 2026, the company’s net profit increased by 55.64% to ₹233 million (approximately $1.3 billion), compared to Rs 149.7 million (approximately $1.4 billion) in the previous year. Annual sales also increased by 39.21% to ₹703.06 million (approximately $7 billion), compared to ₹505.04 million (approximately $5 billion) a year ago.

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The company recently announced in a filing that its Hyderabad manufacturing plant had received a significant certification. The company stated that it had received a Certificate of Compliance from UK Certification & Inspection Limited in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards for the “manufacture of API intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).”

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Besides, a certificate has also been received from Staunchly Management and System Services Private Limited for this construction work under the Quality Management System.

The company stated that both these certifications are valid until February 11, 2029. In its filing, the company stated that these achievements demonstrate the company’s commitment to high quality, robust manufacturing processes, and continuous improvement, and further strengthen the company’s position as a trusted and regulatory-compliant manufacturer in the API and pharmaceutical intermediates sector.

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