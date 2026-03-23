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Stock market news: Shares of THIS company in focus as acquisition process of KPIMS over, check full details

Stock market news: Shares of THIS company in focus as acquisition process of KPIMS over, check full details

In a massive development, SVPD Healthcare Private Limited announced that it has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Park Medi World Limited.

Stock Market update

Stock market news: Park Medi World Ltd, a hospital chain operator in North India, in its latest exchange filing after market hours on Friday, informed investors that the acquisition process of KP Institute of Medical Sciences (KPIMS), Agra has now been completed. Earlier, the company had acquired 100% stake in KPS Wellness Private Limited and now the acquisition of SVPD Healthcare Private Limited has also been successfully completed on 20 March 2026.

What the company said in the filing?

In the filing, the company stated that following the acquisition, SVPD Healthcare Private Limited has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Park Medi World Limited. The deal was part of the acquisition of KPIMS, a 360-bed hospital, which the company had announced between December 2025 and February 2026.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 191.76, down 3.72% or Rs 7.40 on the NSE and at Rs 191.85, down 3.62% or Rs 7.20 on the BSE.

What is the update on company’s BUY call?

Meanwhile, leading brokerage firm Nuvama has given a BUY call and expects an upside of 39%. In its report, the brokerage has given a target price of Rs 280 for this stock. The brokerage has considered its CMP as Rs 202, from where this stock can go upside by 39%.

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The brokerage said in its report that North India-focused hospital chain Park Medi World (PARKHOSP) can benefit from the shortage of hospital beds in India, increasing healthcare demand and the rapidly growing medical sector in tier-2 cities.

What does the company specialises in?

The company operates 14 multi-super speciality hospitals in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, and Rajasthan, with approximately 3,250 beds (including approximately 870 ICU beds). The company is rapidly expanding its network and plans to increase bed capacity to approximately 5,260 by FY28. This will involve creating new clusters in Haryana, Punjab, and the National Capital Region (NCR), and also entering underserved markets like Uttar Pradesh.

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