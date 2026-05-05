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Stock market news: Shares of THIS company in focus as it bags order Chhattisgarh Environment Protection Board, details here

Stock market news: Shares of THIS company in focus as it bags order Chhattisgarh Environment Protection Board, details here

The company recently informed in its latest exchange filing that it has received a letter of acceptance from the Signal and Telecommunication Department of Nagpur Division of Central Railway (CR) Zone of Indian Railways.

Stock market- File image- For Representational purpose

Stock market news: MIC Electronics Ltd., a small-cap manufacturer of LED video displays, made a significant announcement in its latest exchange filing today. The company stated in its filing that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Chhattisgarh Environment Protection Board, Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar.

The order involves the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of lab furniture for the Central Environmental Lab located at Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar, Raipur. The total project cost is ₹37,800,000 (₹3.78 crore). The company is required to complete the entire work within 12 months.

The company’s stock was trading 2.07% or Rs 0.94 lower at Rs 44.46 on the NSE as of 3:03 pm and on the BSE, the stock was trading 1.94% or Rs 0.88 lower at Rs 44.53.

In its March quarter results, the company reported operating revenue of ₹507.9 million in Q4FY26, compared to ₹126.3 million in the same quarter last year. Total expenses increased to ₹402.4 million in the March quarter from ₹113.4 million a year earlier. Profit in Q4 was ₹184.1 million, compared to ₹14.2 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

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The company recently informed in its latest exchange filing that it has received a letter of acceptance from the Signal and Telecommunication Department of Nagpur Division of Central Railway (CR) Zone of Indian Railways.

The order involves the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of telecom assets and passenger amenities (IPIS) at Wardha station. The total value of this project is approximately ₹1.12 crore and is scheduled to be completed within 6 months.

The company specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of LED video displays, LED luminaires (lighting products), high-end electronic and telecommunications equipment, and is also active in the development of telecom software.

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