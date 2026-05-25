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Stock market news: Shares of this company in green as it announces acquisition of multi-specialty hospital | All details

Stock market news: Shares of this company in green as it announces acquisition of multi-specialty hospital | All details

Stock market news: In a significant stock market development amid the continued rally on Monday, the stock of hospital sector company, Park Medi World Limited, is on investors' radar today. Last seen,

Stock Market update- File image

Stock market news: In a significant stock market development amid the continued rally on Monday, the stock of hospital sector company, Park Medi World Limited, is on investors’ radar today. Last seen, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 278.78, up 7.56% or Rs 19.59 on the NSE, and on the BSE, the stock was trading at Rs 278.45, up 7.32% or Rs 19. The company said in its latest exchange filing today that in the meeting of the board members held today, the company has approved the acquisition of V3 Healthcare Private Limited. Here are all the details you need to know about the share price update of Park Medi World Limited.

How are shares of the company performing?

The company operates a multi-super specialty hospital called ‘The Medicity Hospital.’ Under this deal, the company will acquire V3 Healthcare’s stake for approximately ₹177 crore.

Park Medi World stated in its filing today that 80% of the acquisition will be completed by August 31, 2026, and the remaining 20% by April 30, 2030. According to the company, this acquisition is part of its growth strategy, which will help expand in the healthcare sector, achieve operational synergies, and gain a strong foothold in new markets.

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In its filing, the company stated that V3 Healthcare Private Limited was incorporated on July 15, 2014, and has operations in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. The company operates ‘The Medicity Hospital.’

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With a 330-bed capacity, this hospital is considered the largest in the Kumaon region. The hospital is NABH accredited, demonstrating superior clinical quality, patient safety, and high-quality healthcare. The hospital boasts modern medical infrastructure and a team of expert doctors affiliated with several leading institutions.

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What will now ‘The sMedicity Hospital’ deal with?

It offers over 20 specialty services, including cardiac sciences, neurosurgery, orthopedics, oncology, gynecology, IVF, nephrology, gastroenterology, ENT, pediatrics, urology, physiotherapy, dialysis, blood bank, and interventional radiology. The company’s focus is on providing patients with the best possible treatment and modern healthcare facilities.

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