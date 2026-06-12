Stock market news: Shares of this company on investors’ radar as it notifies major updates, check full details

As per the recent announcement made by company, the consolidated net profit for the full fiscal year 2025-26 was ₹57.44 crore, down from ₹121.59 crore in FY25.

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Stock market news: Amid the ongoing rally in the stock market, Sindhu Trade Links Ltd, a small-cap company in the logistics sector, has given important information to investors in its latest exchange filing. The company’s stock was trading at Rs 24.50, up 1.45% or Rs 0.35 on the BSE at 3:20 pm and on the NSE, the stock was trading at Rs 24.46, up 0.45% or Rs 0.11.

The company informed in its latest exchange filing today that the company’s EGM will be held on June 18, 2026. The company had issued the EGM notice on May 25, 2026, but now a corrigendum has been issued to it.

According to the company, this amendment has been issued to inform shareholders of the changes made to the special resolution contained in the EGM notice. The company stated that a detailed corrigendum and revised EGM notice have been issued to shareholders.

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The company recently reported in an exchange filing that it reported a consolidated net profit of ₹13.96 crore for the March 2026 quarter, compared to a loss of ₹58.98 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s board, at its meeting on May 30, approved the audited results for the March 2026 quarter and the full fiscal year.

The company’s consolidated income declined to ₹128.25 crore in the March quarter, compared to ₹576.52 crore a year earlier. Despite this, operating performance improved. The company’s EBITDA came out of a loss and reached ₹18.24 crore. In the same quarter last year, EBITDA was a loss of ₹63.04 crore. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 4.49%.

What are company’s consolidated net profit?

The company’s consolidated net profit for the full fiscal year 2025-26 was ₹57.44 crore, down from ₹121.59 crore in FY25. Total income also declined to ₹579.65 crore, from ₹2,292.70 crore in the previous fiscal year.

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The company stated that revenue was impacted by a sharp decline in its overseas coal mining and trading business. Annual revenue for this segment fell from ₹1,208.35 crore in FY25 to just ₹50.24 crore in FY26. The impact of foreign exchange rates in the March quarter also resulted in negative revenue reporting in this business.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.