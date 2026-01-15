Home

Stock Market News: Shares of This company to be in focus after it completes rights issue | Check full details here

New Delhi: Shares of Krishival Foods Ltd., one of India’s fastest-growing FMCG companies, will be on investors’ radar on Friday, January 16 as the stock market is closed today due to the Maharashtra elections. Krishiwal Foods informed its investors in an exchange filing that it has completed its rights issue.

The company launched this rights issue at the end of December 2025, with the aim of raising approximately ₹100 crore. Under this issue, existing shareholders were given the opportunity to acquire new shares in a specified ratio. The company stated in its filing that the allotment has now been approved, and a total of over 33.33 lakh partially paid-up shares have been issued.

The company said that the funds raised from this issue will be primarily used for setting up a nuts processing and packaging unit in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The company says that the success of this rights issue has strengthened the confidence of shareholders and will help in furthering future growth plans.

The company launched the rights issue to raise a maximum of ₹10,000 lakh (₹100 crore). A total of 3,333,160 new rights equity shares were issued.

The entitlement ratio for the rights issue was fixed at 45:301, meaning investors holding every 301 fully paid-up equity shares of the company on the record date would be entitled to purchase 45 new shares.

The record date for this rights issue was fixed as December 17, 2025. The company said that the rights issue will commence from December 26, 2025.

On January 14, the company’s stock closed at Rs 334, down 3.24% or Rs 11.20 on the NSE and on the BSE, the stock closed at Rs 343.25, down 0.07% or Rs 0.25.

On January 14, the company's stock closed at Rs 334, down 3.24% or Rs 11.20 on the NSE and on the BSE, the stock closed at Rs 343.25, down 0.07% or Rs 0.25.