Stock Market News: Shares of This FII-Backed Stock Hit 20 Percent Upper Circuit | Check Details Here

Stock Market News: Shares of East West Holdings hit a 20 per cent upper circuit on Friday. At around 2:10 pm, share were up were up around 20 per cent at Rs 6.96 apiece on the BSE. The sharp jump in its share price came on the day the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was scheduled.

In the past two days, the scrip has jumped around 21.75 per cent. The counter, which outperformed sector by 19.49 per cent, has been highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of 9.26 per cent (calculated from weighted average price.)

On technical parameter, the counter is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

East West Holdings Limited offers logistical services. Incorporated in the year 1981, it is a leading logistics solution provider. At the close, the stock was up around 19.66 per cent at Rs 6.94. The total traded quantity stood at 16.75 lakh.

The company has a significant holding of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). As on September quarter of financial year 2023-24, FIIs have 6.78 per cent stake. The promoters of the company together own 61.28 per cent stake in the company. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) have 31.94 per cent of stake.

The company provides professionally managed one stop global logistics solutions with reliability to maintain and enhance services at realistic costs. The company offers air freight services, sea freight services, rail freight services, road freight services and custom clearance.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.