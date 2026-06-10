Stock market news: Shares of this FMCG company in focus as promoter increases stake by buying 1.50 lakh shares from open market

The company's stock today closed at Rs 90.30, down 8.32% or Rs 8.20 on the BSE and on the NSE, the stock fell 7.40% or Rs 7.28 to close at Rs 91.05.

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Stock Market News

Stock market news: In a significant stock market development, GRM Overseas Ltd, an FMCG company engaged in rice export and food products business, in its latest exchange filing said that promoter Atul Garg has purchased 1.50 lakh equity shares (face value Rs 2 per share) of the company through the open market on June 8, 2026. Prior to this purchase, Atul Garg and his associates (PACs) – Mamta Garg, Hukam Chand Garg and Nipun Jain – held a total of 129,614,445 shares. After the purchase, their combined holding has increased to 129,764,445 shares. Here are all the details you need to know abouy the latest development related to the shares of GRM Overseas Ltd, an FMCG company engaged in rice export and food products business.

How are stocks of the company performing?

The company’s stock today closed at Rs 90.30, down 8.32% or Rs 8.20 on the BSE and on the NSE, the stock fell 7.40% or Rs 7.28 to close at Rs 91.05.

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What do the financial results of the company show?

Recently, the company released its financial results, stating that GRM Overseas’ consolidated net profit increased by 5.51% to ₹21.61 crore in the March quarter. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company had reported a profit of ₹20.48 crore. Revenue from operations increased by 104.94% to ₹597.20 crore in the March quarter. In the same period a year ago, the company’s revenue was ₹290 crore.

However, despite strong revenue growth, operating performance remained under pressure. The company’s EBITDA declined to ₹30 crore (₹30 million) from ₹327 million (₹327 million) in the same quarter last year.

Rapidly rising costs have reduced EBITDA margins to 5%, down from 11.20% in the March quarter last year. This means that while sales have increased, expenses have increased at a faster rate, impacting margins.

For the full fiscal year (FY26), the company’s consolidated net profit increased by 21.39% to ₹74.34 crore. Revenue increased 31.22% year-over-year to ₹1,769.20 crore. The company stated that demand for its products remained strong in both domestic and international markets.

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Meanwhile, the stock’s 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 14.05. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.