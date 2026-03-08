Home

Stock market news: Shares of this Jewelry brand to be in focus as company plans to raise ₹350 crore- Full details here

The company has informed that the funds may be raised in one or more tranches, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Stock market news: In a big development in the jewel industry, shares of Motisons Jewellers Ltd., a small-cap company in the jewelry sector, will be on investors’ radar tomorrow, Monday, March 9. As per the recent report, the company has provided investors with significant information in its latest exchange filing after market hours last Friday. Here are all the details you need to know about the latest development related to shares of Motisons Jewellers Ltd., a small-cap company in the jewelry sector.

What has the company said in the stock market filing?

The company stated in a filing that its board of directors met on Friday, March 6, 2026 and approved several key decisions. The board approved a fundraising plan for the company, up to a maximum of ₹350 crore (approximately $3.5 billion) through the issuance of equity shares or other securities convertible into equity.

The funds may be raised in one or more tranches through any permitted mode such as public issue, preferential allotment, rights issue, private placement or qualified institutions placement (QIP), subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

What is the company planning to do?

Additionally, a proposal to increase the company’s authorized share capital from ₹125 crore to ₹132 crore has been approved. This will include an increase in equity share capital from ₹115 crore to ₹122 crore, while preference share capital will remain at ₹10 crore. This amendment will be made to the capital clause of the company’s memorandum of association, which will be submitted for shareholder approval.

The board has appointed Aryaman Financial Services Limited as the book running lead manager for the QIP issue. Akshit Kumar Jangid, partner and practicing company secretary at Jaipur-based firm Pinchaa & Co., has been appointed as the scrutinizer to oversee the postal ballot and e-voting process.

What is stock status of the company?

As per the recent reports, the company’s stock closed at Rs 14.32 on Friday, down 2.59% or Rs 0.38 on the BSE.

What does the Profit/loss balance of the company say to investors?

Motisons Jewellers’ net profit increased by 69.54% to ₹25.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, from ₹15.30 crore in the same quarter (December 2024) last year. Apart from this, the company’s sales also increased by 20.14% to ₹174.56 crore in the December 2025 quarter, whereas it was ₹145.30 crore in the same quarter of December 2024.

