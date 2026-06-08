Stock market news: Shares of this logistics company on investors’ radar as it retains long term credit rating, check details

According to the filing, the company's container volume grew 34.5 per cent in FY2025-26, from 68,858 TEUs to 92,614 TEUs.

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Stock Market News

Stock market news: In a significant stock market development, Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd., a small-cap logistics services company, is on investors’ radar today. The company disclosed its credit rating after market hours last Friday. Currently, its market cap is ₹362.11 crore. Infomerics Valuation & Rating Ltd has retained the long term credit rating (IVR A-) and short term rating (IVR A2+) for bank facilities (₹45 crore) of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd, the company said in its latest exchange filing. Here are all the details you need to know about the stocks of the company.

However, the company also said that the rating outlook has been changed to ‘negative’ in view of disruption in global business, pressure on profits and challenges related to working capital.

What has the company said in its Stock market news?

According to the filing, the company’s container volume grew 34.5 per cent in FY2025-26, from 68,858 TEUs to 92,614 TEUs. Total operating income increased 6.8 per cent to ₹573 crore. Despite geopolitical tensions and volatility in the global logistics sector, the company expanded its business, strengthened its market presence, and maintained a balanced financial position.

Also read: Stock market update: Stocks of this company gains after shareholders approval, check share price

Harpreet Singh Malhotra, Chairman and CMD of Tiger Logistics (India) Limited, said that the company’s retention of its investment grade rating reflects its strong business model, operational capabilities, and long-standing, trusted relationships with customers. He added that despite challenges in the global trade environment, the company has experienced strong growth in cargo volumes and strengthened its presence in several key industries.

How are stocks of the company performing?

At the time of writing the report, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 34.25, down 1.81 per cent or Rs 0.63 on the BSE, and on the NSE, the stock was trading at Rs 33.85, down 1.77 per cent or Rs 0.61.

Also read: Stock Market News: Stock of THIS company gains in weak market after it shares key update, check details here

Meanwhile, stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Monday, tracking a sharp decline in global equities and a fresh spike in crude oil prices, amid simmering tensions in West Asia. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 724.95 points to 73,518.39 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 222.45 points to 23,138.60.