Stock Market News: Shares of Tiger Logistics Trade Ex-split Today | Check Key Details Here

In a special trading session on Saturday, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 60.80 points or 0.08 per cent to reach its all-time closing high of 73,806.15.

10:1 Share Split: Shares of Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd are trading ex-split today ie. March 04. The company has announced a stock split in the ratio of 10:1. This means each equity share of the company having a face value of Rs 10 will be divided into 10 equity shares having a face value of Re 1 each. According to an exchange filing, the company has fixed March 04 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

“The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Record Date as mentioned below in the table for the purpose of sub-division/split of 1 (one) Equity Share of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity shares of the company having face value of Re. 1 each,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

According to BSE Analytics, the company’s stock has offered a return of 78.52 per cent in one year and 236 per cent in two years to its investors. Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Monday, with the Nifty hitting its fresh all-time high level, amid a rally in global markets.

Optimistic investors’ sentiment after impressive GDP data has propelled rally in the equity markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 177.73 points to 73,983.88 in early trade. The Nifty hit its all-time high level of 22,440.90.

Among the Sensex firms, NTPC, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Maruti were the biggest gainers.

JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Titan and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading in the green while Hong Kong quoted lower.

The US markets ended with gains on Friday.

In a special trading session on Saturday, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 60.80 points or 0.08 per cent to reach its all-time closing high of 73,806.15. The Nifty went up by 39.65 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at a new closing high of 22,378.40.

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on Saturday to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.11 per cent to USD 83.64 a barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 81.87 crore on Saturday, according to exchange data.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not an investment advice

