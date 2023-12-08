Home

Stock Market News: Standard Capital Announces Record Date for Stock Split, Issuance of Bonus Shares – Check details

The company has fixed December 29 as the record date for the purpose of bonus issue and sub-division of equity shares.

Stock Market News: Standard Capital Markets Limited, a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), has announced a record date for twin corporate actions – i.e. bonus issue and sub-division of equity shares. While sub-division or split is in the ratio of 10:1, meaning each equity share will split into 10 equity shares, the bonus shares will be given in a 2:1 ratio i.e. two equity shares will be given for holding one equity share.

The company has fixed December 29 as the record date for the purpose of bonus issue and sub-division of equity shares. “In terms of Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Friday, the 29th Day of December 2023, as the Record Date,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company has announced bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1. This means that eligible shareholders will get two bonus shares for each share they have.

“Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the ratio of 2:1 i.e., 2 Equity Shares of ₹ 1/- each for every 1 Equity Share of ₹ 1/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date (to be determined by the Board and will be intimated to the exchange)” the company said in an exchange filing.

The board of directors has also approved the sub-division of one equity share into 10. In other words, sub-division of one equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up into 10 equity shares of the face value of Re 1 each fully paid up.

“Sub-division of 1 equity share of the Company having a face value of ₹10/- each into 10 (Ten) equity shares having a face value of ₹1/- each subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company,” the company said.

The company, which has a market capitalisation of Rs 272.29 crore, has also approved the appointment of Divya Kwatra as a non-executive and independent director, subject to the approval of members of the company by the extraordinary general meeting.

