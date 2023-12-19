Home

Stock Market News: Standard Capital Shares Hit Upper Circuit | Check Key Details Here

Share Market News: Standard Capital Markets Ltd held a board meeting on Monday where the board of directors approved the stock split. The company has approved the proposal for 1:1 stock sub-division along with the issuance of bonus shares. However, it is important to note that the company board will declare details about bonus shares later.

The company has yet to declare the stock split record date as well.

According to reports, Standard Capital Markets Ltd informed the Indian stock market bourses about the stock split citing sub division of shares from the face value of ₹10 to Re 1 per equity share set out in the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting was taken up in the meeting.

Here are some of the key details:

The board of directors of Standard Capital Markets Ltd approved the stock split.

The company has approved the proposal for 1:1 stock sub division along with issuance of bonus shares.

The exchange filing that the matter of bonus shares was also taken up in the extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company.

Standard Capital shares are one of the circuit to circuit stocks of India stock market.

The scrip has been hitting upper circuit for the last four sessions.

It touched 5 per cent upper circuit Thursday last week and and went on to touch upper circuit on all following sessions.

The stock of the has been hitting upper circuit since 28th November 2023. (taking 13th December as exception)

In this period, the stock has risen from ₹55.57 to ₹73.59 apiece levels, logging around 32.50 per cent rise in this period.

In last one month, this circuit to circuit stock has surged to the tune of 35 per cent whereas in the last six months, it has risen just 9 per cent.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.