Stock Market News: Teamo Production Announces Record Date – Check Details

As a result of the sub-division, the total number of equity shares is increased in the portfolio. The market price of the stock, however, is adjusted in the ratio of split.

Stock Split 2023: Teamo Production HQ has fixed a record date for the sub-division of its equity shares. The company informed the BSE that it has fixed December 14 as the record date for the purpose of subdivision/split of equity shares.

The company board also considered and approved the stock split proposal in 1:10 ratio. This simply means that those having one stock of the company with a face value of Rs 10 will now have 10 shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

Teamo Production has announced the subdivision/split of one equity share of the company having a face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of the company having a face value of Re 1 each. In other words, the company board has approved the stock split proposal in a 1:10 ratio.

“…the Company has fixed Record Date as mentioned below in the table for the purpose of subdivision/split of 1 (one) Equity Shares and preference shares* of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity shares and Preference shares, respectively, of the company having face value of Re. 1 each,” the filing reads.

GI Engineering Solutions was renamed as Teamo Production HQ recently. It is an engineering design company specialising in civil engineering activities and ancillary services. The company recently forayed into film production, distribution and allied services segment.

