Stock Market News: Teamo Productions HQ Limited Shares in Focus | Check Details Here

The film will be directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee and feature Kirti Kulhari along with Sharib Hashmi, Indraneel Sengupta and Monica Dogra.

Stock Market News: Shares of Teamo Productions HQ Ltd are in focus as the company has announced its next movie venture Amreen, which will be produced by Mohaan Nadaar, Managing Director of the Company. There was no change in the stock price during the initial hours of the trading session on Monday and the scrip was at the level of Rs 1.20. The 52-week high of shares of Teamo Production HQ Limited, with a market cap of around Rs 103 crore, is Rs 3.83 while the 52-week low is Rs 0.50 on the BSE.

Teamo Productions HQ Limited (formerly known as GI Engineering Solutions Limited) is now in the business of film production, distribution and allied businesses, in addition to its other conventional businesses. The film will be directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee and feature Kirti Kulhari along with Sharib Hashmi, Indraneel Sengupta and Monica Dogra.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices rebounded in early trade on Monday in-tandem with a rally in Asian markets along with buying in blue chip firms HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 503.47 points to 71,204.14 points in the early trade. Nifty climbed 178.55 points to 21,531.15 points. Among the Sensex firms, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid, Larsen and Toubro, NTPC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.

JSW Steel, Infosys, ITC and Mahindra And Mahindra were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the positive territory.

The US markets had ended on a mixed note on Friday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.51 per cent to USD 83.98 a barrel. Markets were closed on Friday on account of Republic Day.

On Thursday, Sensex declined 359.64 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 70,700.67 points while Nifty fell 101.35 points or 0.47 per cent to 21,352.60 points. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,144.06 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

