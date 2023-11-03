Home

Stock Market News: Teamo Productions Shares Gain After News Project Announcement, Stock Split

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd was formerly known as GI Engineering Ltd. The board of Teamo Production had earlier announced the stock split in the ratio of 1:10.

Stock Market News: Teamo Productions HQ shares have gained today after the board approved a new project. Earlier, the board had approved a split. The stock traded at Rs 11.35 on on the NSE with a gain of more than 3 per cent after the company through a regulatory filing informed the Vrindavan film’s shooting has kicked-off.

The flick’s cast include Avika Gor, Namit Das and Zarina Wahab. Ketki Bhavin Mehta, whole-time director cum chief operating officer said that it is not just a movie project, but a spiritual journey.

Vrindavan, a small town in Uttar Pradesh, is home to almost 20,000 widows and that forms the backdrop of the upcoming movie.

It means that each share with a face value of Rs 10 each shall split into 10 equity shares with a face value Re 1 each as on the record date.

However, the proposal is subject to approval from shareholders and other regulatory approvals, if needed.

“Considered and approved the proposal of sub-division/split of company’s 1 (one) Equity Shares and Preference Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity shares and Preference Shares, respectively, of the company having face value of Re. 1 each, subject to the approval of shareholders and such other approvals as may be required,” the company had said in a stock exchange filing.

“In this regard, the record date for such division/ split shall be intimated to the stock exchanges in due course,” it said further.

