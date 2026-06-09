Stock market news: This defence stock with 100% return in 3 months gains after two major updates – Check details here

The company said it has received approval from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE for trading of 13,000 equity shares (face value ₹1 per share) issued and allotted under the preferential issue to non-promoter investors on June 8, 2026.

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Stock Market News

Stock market news: Amid the continued rally in the stock market on Tuesday, the stock of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd., a company in the aerospace and defence sector, is in focus today. The company, which delivered a 96% return in three months, made two significant disclosures in two separate exchange filings after market hours on Monday.

In its earlier filing, the company said it has received approval from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE for trading of 13,000 equity shares (face value ₹1 per share) issued and allotted under the preferential issue to non-promoter investors on June 8, 2026.

Following this, these shares have been listed on both stock exchanges and trading has commenced today, June 9, 2026. These shares will have a lock-in period until December 10, 2026, meaning they cannot be sold until this period.

In another filing, the company said that a total of 3,80,67,058 warrants, each convertible into one equity share of face value of Re 1, were allotted to 30 investors on a preferential basis on June 2, 2025. The company has now received a total of Rs 28.94 crore as warrant exercise price from Rajesh Vanigota, Lata Dheeraj Shah, Piyush Bhupendra Gala, Ashish Jain, Rajshree Karwa and Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund Limited.

Subsequently, the Securities Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company approved the conversion of warrants into equity shares to these investors on June 8, 2026, and decided to allot 33,85,362 new equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 per share.

Following this allotment, the issued and paid-up capital of the company has increased to Rs 35.73 crore, divided into a total of 36,06,90,802 equity shares.

The company’s stock was trading 1% or Rs 4.05 higher at Rs 410.70 on the BSE at time of writing the report and on the NSE, the stock was trading 0.77% or Rs 3.15 higher at Rs 410.15.