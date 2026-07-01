Stock Market News: This energy stock below Rs 400 hits upper circuit amid strong momentum in benchmark indices | Deets inside

With the addition of 1.2 GW TopCon capacity at Ratlam, Fujiyama will substantially strengthen its integrated manufacturing capabilities across the solar value chain, the company said in a statement.

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Stock Market News

New Delhi: Shares of Fujiyama Power Systems surged 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit limit on Tuesday, July 1, amid a recovery in the Indian equity markets. The rally in the stock coincided with a sharp rebound in benchmark indices, with the Sensex gaining over 526 points and the Nifty 50 advancing more than 158 points after both ended lower in the last trading session.

The stock opened at Rs 331.95 apiece today, higher than its previous closing price of Rs 322.60 on the BSE. Fujiyama Power Systems share gained further and touched the intraday high of Rs 338.70, representing a gain of Rs 16.1 or 4.99 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 10,394.76 crore.

Fujiyama Power Systems recent business updates

The company recently said it plans to set up a 1.2 GW TopCon solar cell manufacturing facility in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Currently, the company operates a 1 GW Mono PERC solar cell manufacturing facility at its Dadri plant, Uttar Pradesh.

With the addition of 1.2 GW TopCon capacity at Ratlam, Fujiyama will substantially strengthen its integrated manufacturing capabilities across the solar value chain, the company said in a statement.

The commercial operations of the Ratlam TopCon facility are expected to commence from Q1 of FY2028, the company said, adding that the estimated investment for the project is Rs 350 crore, which will be funded through a combination of debt and internal accruals.

“This expansion strengthens our backward integration, enhances cost control and ensures consistent availability of DCR-compliant solar cells.

Fujiyama Power Systems is a leading provider of rooftop solar solutions, offering an extensive portfolio across solar panels, inverters, lithium and tubular batteries, chargers and power-electronics systems.

Markets rebound in early trade after two days of decline

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday after two days of decline amid a positive trend in global markets and buying in auto stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 182.42 points to 76,661.36 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 49.90 points to 23,916.85.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports and Asian Paints were among the major winners. Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and NTPC were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai’s SSE Composite index quoted higher, while South Korea’s Kospi traded lower. Markets were closed in Hong Kong.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.