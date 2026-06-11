Stock market news: This Real estate company looks to raise Rs 1,000 crore by issuing warrants, check share price and other details

According to BSE Analytics, the company's stock has gained more than 1.5 percent in the past week, more than 15 percent in the past month, more than 127 percent in the past three months.

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Stock market news: In a significant stock market development, Indiabulls Ltd., a company engaged in real estate development and financial services, is on investors’ radar today. In its latest exchange filing after market hours on Wednesday, the company announced that its board of directors will meet on July 2, 2026.

At this meeting, the company will seek shareholders’ approval for a proposal to raise approximately ₹1,000.07 crore. The company plans to issue 515.5 million convertible warrants to the promoter group and non-promoter investors on a preferential basis. Each warrant has been priced at ₹19.40, including a premium of ₹17.40. These warrants will be convertible into an equal number of equity shares in the future.

The company’s stock was trading 2.15% or Rs 0.53 lower at Rs 24.15 on the NSE as of 11:12 am and on the BSE, the stock was trading 2.10% or Rs 0.52 lower at Rs 24.20.

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According to BSE Analytics, the company’s stock has gained more than 1.5 percent in the past week, more than 15 percent in the past month, more than 127 percent in the past three months, and nearly 28 percent in the past six months. The company’s stock has gained more than 43 percent in the past year and more than 125 percent in the past two years.

Earlier, the company reported a net profit of Rs 194.26 crore for the quarter ended in March 2026. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 164.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income more than doubled to Rs 418.39 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 149.15 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

During the 2025-26 fiscal year, the net profit stood at Rs 346.13 crore as against a net loss of Rs 272.73 crore. Total income jumped to Rs 880.78 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 539.95 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal.

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Indiabulls Limited is an Indian listed conglomerate engaged in real estate development, construction equipment leasing, and digital financial services. The company underwent a restructuring in late 2025, merging several entities, including Dhani Services and Indiabulls Enterprises, into a unified platform.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.