Home

Business

Stock Market News | Tiger Logistics Shares Trade Higher After Alliance Partnership With ICICI Bank

Stock Market News | Tiger Logistics Shares Trade Higher After Alliance Partnership With ICICI Bank

Tiger Logistics gained 7 per cent to trade at Rs 476. "ICICI Bank has signed an alliance partnership agreement with Tiger Logistics.

Stock Market News | Tiger Logistics Shares Trade Higher After Alliance Partnership With ICICI Bank

Stock Market News: Tiger Logistics shares on Wednesday traded higher after the company partnered with ICICI Bank to help exporters and importers to track shipment, get information on freight rates and ease documentation process. It said in a statement that the partnership will facilitate integrated banking and end-to-end logistics for exporters and importers.

Trending Now

Tiger Logistics gained 7 per cent to trade at Rs 476. “ICICI Bank has signed an alliance partnership agreement with Tiger Logistics. It will enable the Trade Emerge users to receive instant quotes, streamline documentation processes, and gain visibility into their shipments. Furthermore, they can access quick financing options from ICICI Bank, simplifying their international trade operations,” the logistics company said in a statement.

You may like to read

This collaboration will integrate the ICICI Trade Emerge platform with Tiger Logistics’ proprietary digital freight booking and management platform FreightJar. The partnership will empower exporters and importers with easy access to competitive freight rates and a comprehensive solution to their global trade needs.

Tiger Logistics is a BSE-listed stock. It has given a multibagger return of 235 per cent in two years to its investors.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES