Stock Market News: UY Fincorp Shares Hit 52-week High After Strong Financial Performance in Q2

It said that the performance in the quarter was was majorly driven by stellar increase in the other income for the quarter. The other income stood at Rs 73 crore.

Image for representational purposes

Stock Market News: Shares of UY Fincorp Ltd on Wednesday soared after the company announced a strong performance in September 2023 quarter. The stock was off to a positive trade today at Rs 25.19. It made an intraday high of Rs 26 and low of Rs 25.13.

The stock touched a 52-week high level of Rs 26 during today’s trading session. It finally closed near its 52-wekk high at Rs 25.98 per share.

UY Fincorp is a financial services company. The company through a stock exchange filing said that its total income surged 555 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 102.72 in the September 2023 quarter. The total revenue in the quarter was seen at Rs 15.66 crore in the same quarter of last year.

The company’s net profit in the quarter 1,577 per cent to 51.17 crore. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 3.05 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company had reported net profit of Rs 4.33 crore in the first quarter.

In the first six month of financial year 2023-2024, the company’s net profit jumped about 1,100 per cent to Rs 55.1 crore.

UY Fincorp is a Kolkata-based RBI registered non-banking financial company. It offers corporate loans and personal loans among others.

UY Fincorp is a Kolkata-based RBI registered non-banking financial company. It offers corporate loans and personal loans among others.