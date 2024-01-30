Home

Stock Market News: Vikas Life Care Limited Shares in Focus as Board Approves Fund Raising Through QIP

Shares of Vikas Life Care were at the level of Rs 3.05 on July 31, 2023, from there investors have got a return of 146 per cent.

Share Market News: Amid volatility in the stock market on Tuesday morning, the shares of Vikas Life Care Limited were registering a decent rise and were trading at the level of Rs 7.66 at the time of writing the news. The 52-week high level of shares of Vikas Life Care Limited with a market cap of around Rs 1,160 crore is Rs 7.92 while the 52-week low level is Rs 2.66. Shares of Vikas Life Care Limited have given a return of 52 per cent to investors in the last one month.

Meanwhile, Vikas Life Care Limited has informed the stock market that the Board of Directors of the company has approved raising funds through the second phase of Qualified Institutional Placement.

On January 29, the board of directors of the company approved the proposal to raise funds through Qualified Institutional Placement. The company now wants to raise Rs 50 crore with the help of a second tranche of QIP. The company has raised Rs 50 crore in the first issue of QIP.

The board of Vikas Life Care Limited has approved raising Rs 50 crore through qualified institutional placement at a floor price of Rs 7.08 per equity share.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices declined after beginning the trade on a positive note on Tuesday as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of key events due later this week such as the interim budget and the US Fed interest rate decision. Also, decline in the stocks of Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries pulled the markets lower. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 94.08 points to 71,847.49. The Nifty dipped 31.6 points to 21,706.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance fell nearly 4 per cent after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors. Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Titan, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries were among the other major laggards. Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel, Wipro and Tata Motors were among the gainers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.