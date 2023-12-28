Home

Stock Market News: Yudiz Solutions Shares Jump Over 9 Percent as Company Signs MoU | Check Details Here

Stock Market News: Shares of homegrown technology company Yudiz Solutions jumped around 9.14 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 151 today i.e. on Thursday. The counter opened at Rs 141 and went to rise around 9.14 per cent. The scrip had closed at Rs 138.35 in the last trading session.

The shares of the company, with a market capitalisation of Rs 15,582 lakh, have outperformed the sector by 6.99 per cent.

The jump in share price comes after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nirma University. The AI firm said that the MoU aims to bridge the gap between industry practices and academic research.

“This collaboration marks a significant step towards fostering technological innovation in education and creating opportunities for collaborative research and development,” the company said in a release.

With the MoU, both entities also aim to maximise shared knowledge and promote real-world applications to emerging technologies through hands-on intern projects, consultancy, training programs and other projects.

“Yudiz Solutions seeks to align its expertise with rapid advancements in academia. The collaboration focuses on key areas such as Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cyber Security, Embedded System Security, Sensor Networks, and AR/VR,” the company said.

Yudiz Solutions, incorporated in 2012 and mainly engaged in the AI and gaming sectors, went public in August this year.

