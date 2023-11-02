Home

Business

Stock Market News: Yudiz Solutions Shares Rise As It Partners With Vodafone India to Launch VR Combat Shooting Game

Stock Market News: Yudiz Solutions Shares Rise As It Partners With Vodafone India to Launch VR Combat Shooting Game

The equity shares of Ahmedabad-based technologies services provider traded at Rs 149.35 on NSE in the noon trade.

Image for representational purposes

Stock Market News: Shares of IT stock Yudiz Solutions on Thursday gained after it joined ranks with Vodafone India to launch a VR combat shooting game in India. The equity shares of Ahmedabad-based technologies services provider traded at Rs 149.35 on NSE in the noon trade. According to an exchange filing by the company, telecom operator Vodafone India and Yudiz Solutions have partnered to launch the shooting. The combat shooting game serves as a thrilling showcase of 5G and Virtual Reality’s immense potential in the gaming world.

Trending Now

“This extraordinary VR gaming adventure ensures players an adrenaline-pumping experience as they gear up for intense combat scenarios, all facilitated through the use of a VR headset,” it said in a statement.

You may like to read

It said that players can find themselves fully immersed in the action as they navigate the intricacies of virtual combat.

“We are thrilled to partner with Vodafone India (Vi) on the VR combat shooting experience and showcase a cutting-edge gaming adventure that pushes the boundaries of VR. This collaboration with Vi doesn’t stop at one game. It is a revelation of how 5G can revolutionise not just gaming but also AR and VR experiences, ushering in a new era of interactive entertainment,” Bharat Patel, chairman and whole time director of Yudiz Solutions, said in a statement.

“It opens doors to a realm of possibilities and we are excited to contribute to the future of immersive gaming,” he added.

Since the game is powered by 5G technology, users can expect low latency for responsive and immersive VR experiences.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.