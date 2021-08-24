Mumbai: Share Market domestic stock exchanges NSE and BSE have advised traders against trading in unregulated derivative products. Both the BSE and the NSE said they have noticed unregulated platforms offering trading in certain products called ‘Contracts for Difference’ (CFD) or ‘Binary Options’.Also Read - PS5 Restock: Sony PlayStation 5 Pre Orders in India To Take Place on August 26

Stock Market NSE BSE Share Market Update