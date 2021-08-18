Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices continued their bull on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex hitting the landmark 56,000 level. On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex closed at 55,792.27 points, up by 209.69 points or 0.38 per cent from its previous close. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 closed at 16,614.60, higher by 51.55 points or 0.31 per cent from its previous close, as per an IANS report.Also Read - Pakistani TikToker Thrown into Air, Her Clothes Torn by Hundreds on Independence Day | Watch Shocking Video

Share Market Today

Sensex has touched a new high of 56,086.50 points and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange has recorded an all-time high of 16,693 points.

Stock Market BSE

Around 10.05 a.m., Sensex was trading at 56,036.78, higher by 244.51 points or 0.44 per cent from its previous close of 55,792.27. It opened at 56,073.31 and has so far touched an intraday low of 55,961.73 points.

NSE Nifty50

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was at 16,687.45, higher by 72.85 points or 0.44 per cent from its previous close.

Shares at Stock Market

The top gainers on the Sensex were UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance, while the only losers were ICICI Bank, Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC.