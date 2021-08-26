Mumbai: BSE Sensex today ended 4.89 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 55,949.10. The NSE Nifty advanced 2.25 points or 0.01 per cent to its fresh closing peak of 16,636.90. Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 1 per cent, followed by M&M, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and HUL. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, SBI, PowerGrid, NTPC and Tata Steel were among the laggards, as per PTI report.Also Read - Air Taxis Can Operate In Coming Days Under New Drone Policy: Aviation Minister Scindia Makes Big Announcement

Stock Market Today Share Market BSE NSE Update