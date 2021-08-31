Mumbai: Stock market today reached new highs as the BSE Sensex hit 57,000-mark for the first time in its history. Sensex has touched a record high of 57,124.78 and the NSE Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange has hit its new all-time high of 16,995.55 points, as per IANS report.Also Read - Share Market Today: BSE Sensex Rallies 380 Points; Nifty Reclaims 15,300

