Mumbai: Stock market today reached new highs as the BSE Sensex hit 57,000-mark for the first time in its history. Sensex has touched a record high of 57,124.78 and the NSE Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange has hit its new all-time high of 16,995.55 points, as per IANS report.Also Read - Share Market Today: BSE Sensex Rallies 380 Points; Nifty Reclaims 15,300
- Around 10.00 a.m., Sensex was trading at 56,937.21, higher by 47.45 points or 0.08 per cent from its previous close of 56,889.76 points. It opened at 56,995.15, as per IANS report.
- Nifty50, on the other hand, was trading at 16,943.85, higher by 12.80 points or 0.08 per cent from its previous close, IANS reported.
- The top gainers on the Sensex were Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints, while the major losers were IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries, as per IANS reported.
- Key macroeconomic data including the GDP growth rate for Q1 FY22 scheduled to be released later in the day would be the key factors for the domestic market going ahead, analysts said.
- In the previous session on August 30, the BSE index ended 765.04 points or 1.36 per cent higher to 56,889.76, and Nifty surged 225.85 points or 1.35 per cent to its record closing of 16,931.05.
- Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,202.81 crore on Monday, as per provisional exchange data.