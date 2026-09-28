Stock Market: NSE Nifty50 trades below 22,900, Nifty Bank falls 1,000 points, BSE Sensex tumbles over 1,000 points

Stock Market: NSE Nifty50 traded below 22,900 while BSE Sensex tumbled over 1percent on Monday. Nifty Bank fell 1,000 points amid rising crude oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty.

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BloodBath In Stock Market: The Dalal Street on Monday saw a massive bloodbath as the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex plunged more than 1 percent and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty50 traded below the 22,900 mark (during the morning session). Nifty Bank fell over 1,000 points as the Dalal Street started the week on a negative note amid surging crude oil prices, geopolitical uncertainties and a weak trend in Asian markets.