EnglishHindi
  • India News
  • Business
  • Stock Market: NSE Nifty50 trades below 22,900, Nifty Bank falls 1,000 points, BSE Sensex tumbles over 1,000 points

Stock Market: NSE Nifty50 trades below 22,900, Nifty Bank falls 1,000 points, BSE Sensex tumbles over 1,000 points

Stock Market: NSE Nifty50 traded below 22,900 while BSE Sensex tumbled over 1percent on Monday. Nifty Bank fell 1,000 points amid rising crude oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 28, 2026, 12:04 PM IST
stock market

BloodBath In Stock Market: The Dalal Street on Monday saw a massive bloodbath as the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex plunged more than 1 percent and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty50 traded below the 22,900 mark (during the morning session). Nifty Bank fell over 1,000 points as the Dalal Street started the week on a negative note amid surging crude oil prices, geopolitical uncertainties and a weak trend in Asian markets.

Read more: Share Market News: Sugar stock surges over 6 percent today amid hopes of growth from ethanol and distillery expansion

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.