Home

Business

Stock Market open today? Are NSE, BSE, MCX open or close for trading on Budget day

Stock Market open today? Are NSE, BSE, MCX open or close for trading on Budget day

Union Budget 2026: Indian stock exchanges NSE and BSE will remain open on Sunday, February 1, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026 in the Lok Sabha. Check what experts say.

Stock Market open today? Are NSE, BSE, MCX open or close for trading on Budget day

Union Budget 2026: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, February 1. Traders and investors are keeping an eye on the market, with some being a bit confused about the movement of Indian stock exchanges NSE and BSE – Will the market open on Sunday or not? Both the stock exchanges will remain open for trading on February 1 as the Finance Minister presents the Union Budget 2026 in the Lok Sabha. This will also mark a rare trading session on a weekend. NSE and BSE will both allow a full-fledged live trading session, giving investors and traders an upper hand to react to Budget announcements in real time.

Budget 2026 To Be Tabled On Sunday – First Since 1999

The Central Government has always presented the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on February 1. This year will also follow the same tradition. However, this time, the date of the Union Budget 2026 presentation falls on a Sunday which makes it the first budget since 1999.

In 2025, FM Sitharaman presented the budget in the lower house on a Saturday. The stock markets had opened for trading.

Union Budget 2026: Is The Stock Market Open On Sunday – Budget Day?

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In January this year, NSE and BSE issued separate circulars, informing that exchanges would be open on the day of the Budget presentation for a special trading session.

Also Read: Union Budget 2026 Income Tax Slabs Live Updates: Will income tax be further reduced this year?

Union Budget 2026: Trade Timings

The NSE, BSE will open at 9 am and close at 3.30 pm.

“On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting live trading session on February 01, 2026, as per the standard market timings (9:15 am-3:30 pm),” the NSE circular read.

However, NSE informed that T+0 settlement will be restricted due to a settlement holiday.

Union Budget 2026: Will The Commodity Market Be Open?

The commodity market will also remain open for trading, as per MCX. Because of the presentation of the Union Budget, a special live trading has bee allowed on Sunday.

Union Budget 2026: Market Timings

Special Session: 08:45 a.m. – 08:59 a.m.

Trading Session: 09:00 a.m. – 05:00 p.m.

Client Code Modification Session: 09:00 a.m. – 05:15 p.m.

Union Budget 2026: Experts’ Take On Budget Day Trading Strategy

As per market experts, traders should to be extra cautious with intraday trades on Budget 2026 day due to high volatility.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said Budget Day is historically one of the most volatile sessions for Indian markets.

Meena warned that such sudden movements can lead to heavy losses.

On Friday, Indian stock markets traded cautiously. It slipped from recent highs during the trading session.

Heavy selling in metal and IT stocks was witnessed on Friday.

Mixed global cues and a weak rupee restricted intraday recovery.

On Friday, gains in FMCG, healthcare, media, consumer durables and select PSU banks gave market some support.

Overall market sentiment remained guarded.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.