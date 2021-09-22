Mumbai: Stock Market today ended in red after BSE index had slipped 77.94 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 58,927.33. The NSE Nifty declined 15.35 points or 0.09 per cent to 17,546.65. Share Market witnessed a choppy session on Wednesday, tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Fed’s policy decision, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Weekly Stock Market Report: 20 to 26 September, Get An Update On This Week's Stock Market, Invest Safely
Share Market Today
- HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Nestle India, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, M&M, HCL Tech and Bajaj Auto were among the gainers, PTI reported.
- Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai ended on a positive note, while Tokyo was in the red. Hong Kong and Seoul markets were closed for holidays. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with gains in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.12 per cent to USD 75.19 per barrel.
- Domestic benchmark indices traded in a range ahead of crucial FOMC meeting outcome tonight. Global markets also traded mixed with European markets witnessing sharp rebound, said Binod Modi, Head – Strategy at Reliance Securities, according to PTI report.
- Auto, IT, metal and realty stocks witnessed sharp rebound, while Nifty media index surged over 15 per cent mainly led by the over 30 per cent rally in Zee Entertainment following its merger deal with Sony Pictures, which is seen as quite positive for the company, he was quoted as saying by PTI.
- He noted that real estate stocks witnessed sharp uptick with Nifty realty index surging over 8 per cent led by expectations of strong quarterly earnings due to healthy sales volume and sustained low interest rate scenario, PTI reported.