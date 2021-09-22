Mumbai: Stock Market today ended in red after BSE index had slipped 77.94 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 58,927.33. The NSE Nifty declined 15.35 points or 0.09 per cent to 17,546.65. Share Market witnessed a choppy session on Wednesday, tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Fed’s policy decision, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Weekly Stock Market Report: 20 to 26 September, Get An Update On This Week's Stock Market, Invest Safely

