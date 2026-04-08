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Stock Market: Sensex surges 2600 points, Nifty jumps 750 after Donald Trumps two-week ceasefire announcement on US-Iran war

Stock Market: Sensex surges 2600 points, Nifty jumps 750 after Donald Trump’s two-week ceasefire announcement on US-Iran war

The sudden surge in the Indian stock market was recorded after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Stock Market: Sensex surges 2600 points, Nifty jumps 750 after Donald Trump’s two-week ceasefire announcement between the US and Iran

Stock Market Updates: Indian indices – Sensex and Nifty – on Wednesday soared at the opening bell after President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran. Following the announcement, the oil prices plunged to USD 100 a barrel after Iran agreed to a safe passage through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Trump, early in the morning, stated that his country will suspend bombing and attacks on Iran for two weeks. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), during the opening bell, started at 77,290.63, higher by 2,674.05 points, or 3.58 percent, while Nifty 50 started with a sudden jump of 731.50 points or 3.16 percent at 23,855.15. However, the market is keeping a close eye on the RBI’s repo rate announcement today. The announcement and inflation will decide the market’s move and sentiments.

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