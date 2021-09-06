Mumbai: Stock market is trading in the green today with the BSE Sensex touching a new record high. Sensex has touched a fresh high of 58,515.85 points and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange soared to 17,429.55 points. Sensex opened at 58,411.62 points, up from its previous close of 58,129.95 points, as per IANS report.Also Read - Anupamaa Fresh Update: Heartbroken Samar Leaves Home But Anuj Kapadia Saves His Life
- Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto, L&T, HUL, M&M, DR Reddy’s and Bajaj Finserv. On the other hand, Asian Paints, TCS, Power Grid, Titan and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards, as per a PTI report.
- In Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading with strong gains in mid-session deals, while Seoul was in the red, PTI reported.
- Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 768.58 crore on Friday, as per provisional exchange data, as per the PTI report.
- Meanwhile, Nifty50, which is crossing the 17,000 level, has witnessed a rise of around 20 per cent since the middle of April when the second wave of Covid-19 wreaked havoc in several parts of the country and lockdowns and curfews were re-imposed, as per IANS report.
- The country’s financial capital, Mumbai, which houses the bellwether stock exchanges, came under a curfew from April 14 due to the surging number of Covid cases. Delhi was also put under lockdown starting April 20. However, the Nifty50 has risen close to 20 per cent since its closing level of 14,504.80 points on April 13, 2021, IANS reported.