New Delhi: After achieving historic feat of scaling 60,000 peak, share market today continues to soar. BSE Sensex was up by 297.37 points and 0.50 per cent at 60,348.69. NSE Nifty 50 too continues its winning run on Monday as it was up by 60.70 points and 0.34 per cent at 17,913.90, according to data recorded at 9.42 am on the stock market.Also Read - Share Market: Cake Cutting Ceremony at BSE to Mark Sensex's Historic Feat

The BSE Sensex made history on Friday by reaching the 60,000-mark for the first time ever. Also Read - Sensex Crosses 60,000-Mark for First Time; India is Now World's 6th Biggest Stock Market

It took just eight months for the BSE benchmark to cover the journey from 50,000 in January this year to scale the unprecedented 60,000 mark for the first time on Friday. The Sensex has traversed from 1,000 points to the historic 60,000 level in a little over 31 years. Also Read - Share Market at Lifetime High: BSE Sensex Soars 958 Points, Nifty Crosses 17,800

Meanwhile, June 2021 Quarterly Results showed that BSE Sensex had 2385 positive stocks, 671 negative stocks and 1405 flat stocks, as per details on BSE India website.

However, analysts have predicted that equity markets would track global cues for further direction this week and may face volatility amid monthly derivatives expiry and rich valuations, as per PTI report.

Movement of rupee, foreign institutional investors and Brent crude would also paly a major role in deciding market trends, as per the PTI report.