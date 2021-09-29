New Delhi: Share market today is going through a volatile phase. The Sensex is trading at 59,394.94 down by 272.66 points or 0.46 per cent from its Tuesday’s close at 59,667.60. The Nifty is trading at 17,667.40 in the morning, down by 81.20 points or 0.46 per cent, as per stock market data available on BSE India and NSE India websites.Also Read - Sensex Falls Over 410 Points, Nifty Drops Below 17,7501 | Key Points

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade. The Sensex of the BSE opened at 59,296.54 and touched a high of 59,374.98 and a low of 59,189.24. The broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) also opened on a lower note at 17,657.95 after closing at 17,748.60 points, as per IANS report.

On Tuesday, equity benchmark Sensex tumbled by 410 points or 0.68 per cent due to heavy selling in IT, financials and telecom stocks in line with weak global trends as US bond yields rebounded, as per a PTI report

After plunging over 1,032 points during the session, the 30-share BSE barometer pared some losses to end 410.28 points or 0.68 per cent lower at 59,667.60 yesterday, the PTI report says.

The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange declined by 106.50 points or 0.60 per cent to close at 17,748.60, dragged down by Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra. As many 32 of Nifty constituents declined while 18 advanced, as per a PTI report on Tuesday.